Optical Illusion: You are a Genius if you can spot the hidden telephone in 9 seconds

Optical illusions: With each passing day we are witnessing a rise in popularity of the optical illusions among netizens. The popularity is due to the thrill and excitement that is offered by optical illusions.

The best thing about optical illusions is that it tricks our minds and eyes for a short period. Some optical illusions are very easy to spot while some are very tricky and challenging for the participants.

Apart from the entertainment and fun factor, optical illusions stand out due to their contribution to the field of research.

Studies conducted by scientists look towards exploring the workings of the brain when exposed to optical illusions.

Moreover, it has been suggested that solving optical illusions help improve our observation skills and concentration.

Ready for a quick optical illusion challenge now?

Let’s start without any delay.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Telephone in 9 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Moneypenny

This image by a UK-based communications firm Moneypenny shows us various forms of greetings used all over the world in various languages.

These greetings are presented in the form of speech bubbles and look very interesting.

We can see the familiar expressions of Hola, Bonjour, Salut, Ciao etc which are spread all over the image.

The challenge for you is to find a hidden telephone which is hiding amongst these speech bubbles.

There are many other speech bubbles spread across the picture which makes the challenge a little difficult for first-timers.

Put your stopwatch on and get ready for the challenge.

Scan the image carefully with your eyes and try to find the hidden telephone.

Did you spot the hidden telephone?

We know spotting a phone in an image filled with speech bubbles is quite a task. But, individuals who have excellent observation skills will easily spot within time.

Hurry up.

Only a few seconds left.

Do you need a hint?

Here it is.

The telephone is not on the left side of the image.

Now, it will be easier to spot, isn’t it?

How many of you have spotted the hidden telephone?

Time is over and we would like to give a big round of applause to those people who were able to spot the hidden telephone.

Still, searching for the telephone?

Look no further.

Scroll below for the solution.

