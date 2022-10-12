Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden sniper in the forest within 15 seconds?

Optical Illusions: There has been an exponential increase in the popularity of optical illusions over the past decade. As people are more exposed to the Internet, they are getting more aware of the phenomenon of optical illusions.

Nowadays, it is one of the most popular things searched on the Internet and netizens wait with bated breath to solve these optical illusion problems.

There are three major categories of optical illusions which are physical, physiological and cognitive.

Sounds interesting, right?

Ready to try out an optical illusion challenge now?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusions - Find the Hidden Sniper in 15 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Simon Menner

This image shows us a bright day scene in a forest with lots of green vegetation around. Hidden in this forest scene is a sniper which you have to find in 15 seconds.

Simon Menner is credited with capturing this image as he got to see the training of snipers of German, Latvian and Lithuanian armies with special permission.

Your task is to spot the hidden sniper in this forest scene and you have got 15 seconds of time to complete this challenge.

Optical illusions are known for playing tricks with the minds of humans.

Apart from playing tricks, optical illusions are also known to help in improving your brain function and enhance your observation skills.

Now, how many of you were able to spot the hidden sniper?

Look carefully at every part of the image and try to spot the sniper who has cleverly camouflaged with the environment.

Did you spot the sniper now?

We know that it is a little difficult to spot the hidden sniper in the greenery, but that is what challenges the best.

A person with excellent observation skills will be able to solve the challenge within the time limit.

For beginners, it will take some more time. Be rest assured that with regular practice you will have improved observation skills.

Time’s running out.

How many of you were successful in finding the sniper hiding in the forest?

The clock has signalled the end of time.

We believe some of our star puzzlers have been able to spot the hidden sniper by now.

And, there will be some who are still scratching their heads about the location of the sniper.

If you are still searching for a solution, then scroll below.