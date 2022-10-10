Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden apple in 11 seconds?

Optical Illusions: There is increasing popularity of optical illusions over the past few years and the netizens can’t seem to have enough as is evident from their insatiable desire for solving optical illusion puzzles.

The best part about optical illusions is that they help in improving your observation skills as well as provide light-hearted exercise for your brain.

Studies were undertaken by scientists to determine the workings of the human brain and the impact of optical illusions on the human brain.

Want to try out a quick optical illusion challenge now?

Great, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Apple in 11 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Gergely Dudás

This image was created by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás and in this image, you can see that there are lots of birds gathered together in one place.

The birds have colourful tails and also seen is bright coloured pumpkins which indicates that it is a Halloween-based theme.

Looks beautiful, isn’t it?

The challenge for you is to find a hidden apple which is present among the birds and you have 11 seconds to find the apple.

Your time starts now.

The objective of an optical illusion challenge is to engage your mind so that you can solve the challenge within the given time.

While some challenges are easy to solve, some are a little bit on the difficult side.

This one is a medium-difficulty challenge and an individual who has excellent observation skills can solve it within the time limit.

Did you spot the hidden apple?

We know, spotting the apple can be difficult, especially when there are so many bright colours around.

But, if you focus on the image you will definitely have your answer.

Hurry up.

Time is running out.

How many of you have spotted the apple till now?

For an experienced puzzler, this will be taking around 11 seconds, while for a beginner it will take some more time.

The clock is ticking.

And..

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those who were successful in spotting the apple.

Those who are still searching can stop their search and look below for the solution.

