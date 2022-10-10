Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden Octopus in 15 seconds?

Optical Illusion: The Internet is full of optical illusions and that is proof of the popularity of optical illusions among netizens.

Apart from being a source of fun and entertainment, optical illusions also serve as a source of research studies as scientists use optical illusion as a subject to study the way our brain functions.

The best thing about optical illusions is the way it tricks our minds to believe what we see in front of us is real.

Want to dive into the magical world of optical illusions?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Octopus in 15 seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Enda Kesim

This image shows an underwater scene in Ari Atoll, Maldives on which you can see a variety of aquatic life which looks very captivating. This image was captured by Enda Kesim who is an expert diver from Istanbul, Turkey.

The deep blue-green waters of the sea always fascinate us and the sea is home to so many aquatic creatures.

Hidden among the vegetation is a very clever creature which is known to be one of the smartest animals on the planet.

This creature is a cephalopod and is known commonly as an octopus. The challenge for you is to find the hidden octopus which is hiding among the sea vegetation within 15 seconds.

Your time starts now.

Look carefully at the image and you will be able to locate the octopus.

Optical illusions are good resources for knowing the capabilities of your eyes and brain.

It also helps in improving your observation skills.

Did you spot the octopus now?

Look carefully, as the octopus is known for its camouflaging ability.

Sea is a harsh place and for surviving predators and getting food the creatures need to adapt to the environment.

How many of you were able to spot the octopus by now?

Solving this optical challenge will require excellent observation skills.

Time’s getting over.

Hurry up.

Did you spot the octopus yet?

Time’s up.

Those who did manage to spot the octopus deserve a big round of applause.

Those who are still searching can scroll below for the solution.

Here are some more that you will love:

Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden cat in 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden frog in 17 seconds?