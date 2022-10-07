Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden cat in 7 seconds?

Optical illusions: Optical Illusions are known for their ability to trick our minds and eyes. There are various types of optical illusions namely physiological and cognitive.

There are three types of cognitive illusions which are ambiguous, distorting, and paradox illusions.

Apart from being stress busters and sources of light-hearted fun, optical illusions also provide value as sources of information for scientific research.

Studies have been conducted by scientists to determine the effect of optical illusions on the working of the human brain.

With so many good things to hear about optical illusions.

Don’t you think it will be a great idea to try one for yourself now?

Great!

Take a deep breath and focus your attention for the next 7 seconds while you visit the magical world of optical illusions.

Let’s get started!

Optical Illusion - Spot the hidden cat in 7 seconds

Look at the image below.

The image shows a room scene in which the objects seem to be cluttered everywhere. You can see that there is a Christmas tree, some flowers, a star, a sofa, a dining table and a mic stand in the picture.

Hiding among the cluttered items is a sneaky cat which is looking to find some food, probably a rat.

You need to spot the sneaky cat within 7 seconds before it escapes from its hiding spot.

Your time starts now.

Optical illusions help improve our observation skills by engaging with the image. It also improves your concentration apart from destressing your mind.

Did you spot the hidden cat?

No?

Need a small hint?

Cats are known to be sneaky and they tend to hide in spots which you wouldn’t think of, cats love to seek thrill and explore the unknown.

Now, the hint for you is that the cat is not present on the right side of the image.

How many of you were able to spot the cat now?

We believe some of you might have spotted the sneaky little cat.

You deserve a big round of applause for your superior observation skills.

Time’s up.

How many are still searching for the hidden cat?

Well, look no further.

Check below for the solution.

The cat can be seen hiding behind the chair in the centre of the image. It is resting its body on the dining table and peeping out of the chair.

If you liked the challenge here are some similar challenges that you can try out:

