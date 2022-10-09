Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden frog in 17 seconds?

Optical Illusion: The best thing about optical illusions is that it has the ability to trick our minds and eyes into believing that what we see is real.

Netizens are increasingly growing fond of optical illusions. These provide fun along with entertainment.

Not only that, studies have suggested that optical illusions are helpful in understanding the working of the human brain.

Are you interested in trying out an optical illusion challenge now?

Great, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Frog in 17 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Yawaraj Gurjar

In this image, you can see a forest scene with a river flowing nearby. This image was captured by an amateur photographer Yawaraj Gurjar in Goa, India.

By the intensity of the sunlight, it can be understood that it is afternoon.

At first glance, you will notice a branch of the tree with green leaves.

But there is something else that missed your attention and it is a toad that is hidden in the leaves.

Your challenge is to find the hidden frog or toad in 17 seconds.

Your time starts now.

The frog has cleverly camouflaged itself so that it is not easily visible to the naked eye.

Did you spot the hidden frog now?

No?

Do you need a small hint?

Here it is.

This frog is a Malabar Jumping Frog and is known for making foam nests for the tadpoles. The tadpoles fall into this foam nest after hatching.

The speciality of these frogs is that they are bright green in colour with bright yellow coloured eyes.

Now, how many of you could spot the hidden frog?

Time is running out.

Hurry up.

Individuals with superior observation skills will be able to spot the hidden frog quickly.

The benefit of the optical illusion challenge is that it helps improve your observation skills.

Time’s up.

How many were able to spot the hidden frog?

Congratulations to those who could spot the hidden frog.

Those who are still looking for the frog can see the solution below.

