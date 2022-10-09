Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden girl in 13 seconds?

Optical Illusion: There is increasing popularity of optical illusions over the past few years and the netizens can’t seem to have enough as is evident from their insatiable desire for solving optical illusion puzzles.

We have got to admit that it is indeed very very interesting.

The way these cleverly crafted images play tricks with our minds really fascinates us.

Not just us, scientists are also studying the impact of optical illusions on the human brain and accordingly studying the functioning of the human brain.

Sounds cool, right?

Would you like to test your observation skill?

Great, the best way to test it is to attempt an optical illusion challenge now.

Let’s start.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Girl in 13 seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Imgur

This image shows a rock scene in front of you, where you can see a formation of rocks.

The arrangement of rocks looks exquisite, it is one of the best examples of nature at play.

Hidden in these rocks is the challenge for you today.

You have to find a hidden girl in these rock formations within 13 seconds.

This is a medium-difficulty challenge and will require you to concentrate on the picture really hard in order to solve the challenge within the time.

So get set ready.

The clock starts now.

The objective of an optical illusion challenge is to provide your brain with some necessary exercise and also provide fun at the same time.

Did you spot the hidden girl yet?

No?

Need a hint?

The girl is wearing a purple jumper.

Now, that will make it easier to spot her.

Look carefully at the image and see if you spot anything that matches the hint provided above.

Time is running out.

Hurry up.

Those with excellent observation skills might have already spotted the girl.

Those trying for the first time might find it a bit challenging.

Nevertheless, it will help you improve your observation skills to a great extent.

How many of you have spotted the hidden girl?

Time’s up.

A big round of applause for all those who have spotted the girl.

Others who are still searching for the girl need not look further.

Scroll below for the solution.

If you zoom into the image you can see the little girl waving her hand from the rock formation above.

