Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden butterfly in 13 seconds?

Optical Illusions: The latest craze on the Internet is about optical illusions. These are your go-to resources for lighting up a boring day.

The way our brains and minds get tricked into optical illusions is really fascinating.

Studies are also suggesting that optical illusions are also helpful in understanding the functioning of the human brain.

The great thing about optical illusions is that they help in killing boredom and provide entertainment as well as improve your observation skills.

Would you like to try out a quick optical illusion challenge now?

Let’s go ahead.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Butterfly in 13 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Gergely Dudás

You can see a field full of sunflowers in this image which is created by the Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás who is an expert at creating fun-filled optical illusions.

The sunflowers are in full bloom and we can see a bear, badger, rabbit, fox, and a bird in the sunflower garden.

Among all these, there is a hidden butterfly which is also visiting this garden for collecting nectar.

You have to find the hidden butterfly in 13 seconds.

Time starts now.

Look carefully at the picture and see if you can spot the hidden butterfly within 13 seconds.

The objective of the optical illusion challenge is to provide exercise for your brain and also some light-hearted entertainment for you.

This challenge will help improve your observation skills.

Those individuals who have excellent observation skills will be the first to spot the cleverly hiding butterfly.

Do you know:

Butterflies are formed by a process called metamorphosis which is a Greek term for transformation or change.

Time is running out.

Did you spot the butterfly yet?

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The butterfly is not present on the right side of the image.

Now, it will refine your search.

Hurry up!

Few seconds left.

How many of you have spotted the butterfly?

Time’s up.

We believe some of you have successfully spotted the hidden butterfly in this image.

You people deserve a big round of applause.

Some people might still be searching for the butterfly.

Stop searching and look below for the solution.

The butterfly is collecting nectar from a sunflower that is located in the top left corner of the image, and due to the colour of the butterfly being yellow it has blended with the sunflower petals.

