Brain Teaser: Can you spot 6 Differences in two images within 15 seconds?

Brain Teasers: Brain teasers are a great source of entertainment for those who love to solve puzzles and riddles. The best thing about brain teasers is that they can make even the most simple of images interesting.

The craze of brain teasers is not restricted to any age group, and that’s why you can find brain teasers for kids as well as brain teasers for adults.

The basic premise of solving a brain teaser puzzle is to look at the image given and compare it with the other image. You need to be attentive so that you can find out the smallest of differences.

While some brain teasers are very easy to solve, there will be some that are difficult. But, the thrill of solving such brain teasers is what drives the netizens.

Ready for a fun-filled brain teaser puzzle challenge now?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser - Can You Spot 6 Differences Within 15 Seconds?

Look at the picture below.

Source: Pinterest

In this image, you can see a man standing on both the right and left sides. These two men are identical. But, there are six differences between the two pictures, and you have 15 seconds to find all of them.

Your time starts now.

Brain Teaser Puzzle with Answer

In this image, the challenge for you is to find six differences between the two pictures. A person with normal intelligence and good observation skills will be able to easily find the differences within 15 seconds.

We have provided the answers at the bottom of this article. But there is no fun if you just scroll and look up the answer first.

Try solving it within the time limit and if you are unable to solve it by then, you can always refer to the answer given at the end.

So, how many differences were you able to spot till now?

Hurry up.

The clock is running and the time will be over soon.

Let us look at the six differences between the two pictures.

Hair Pattern: The man on the left side has a different hair pattern than the man on the right. Eyebrow: The eyebrow of the man on the right side is longer and more curved upwards than the man on the left side of the picture. Goatee Style: The goatee style of the man on the right side is different from that of the man on the left. Spec Case: The pocket spectacle case of the man on the right side is black in colour while that of the man on the left is yellow. Belt: The belt colour of the man on the left is brown with black borders while for the man on the right it is black. Shoe: The left shoe of the man on the left side has laces of equal length while that of the man on the right are not equal.

Wasn’t it fun?

We hope you liked the picture puzzle. Now, share it among your friends and see if they can find it faster than you.