Optical Illusion: Is the Lamp Floating in the Sky?

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the word illudere, which means to mock or trick. The basic premise of the optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by making you believe that what you are seeing is real.

Studies have suggested that optical illusions can prove helpful in understanding the workings of the human brain. Optical illusions are also shown to be beneficial in the monitoring of psychological disorders such as schizophrenia and phantom limb syndrome.

Apart from providing grounds for scientific research, optical illusions also help in releasing stress from our daily lives temporarily and also provide healthy exercise for our brains.

It is also a good way to test your observation skills.

Are you ready to test your observation skills?

Great, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion: Is it a View of Earth From Outer Space?

Source: Reddit

There are certain images that, when captured, create the most breathtaking experiences. Here we have presented such an image that is surely going to take your breath away.

In the above image, you can see a scene in which the lamp seems to be floating from the sky.

Is it possible?

Look carefully at the image and you will have a better answer to this question.

Optical illusion challenges are created with the intention of tricking the human brain into thinking differently.

This image has left netizens perplexed, and the Internet is divided by the outcome.

One that will surprise you.

Were you able to crack the optical illusion challenge?

No?

Try again some time more.

In this picture, you can see a beautiful lamp attached to a lamp holder. However, the context of the picture makes it interesting. We can see the twilight sky with dark clouds on the horizon, which makes the image more beautiful.

The way the light is hanging makes it look as if it is floating in the air.

Or is it something else?

If you are interested in knowing what the reality is, then keep reading for the solution.

Optical Illusion - Solution and Explanation

The image, although it looks as if the lamp is floating in the sky, is not actually floating. This illusion of a floating lamp is created by a clear glass mirror that reflects the light that is attached to the ceiling.

The reflection coupled with the evening sky makes up for a dramatic illusion.