Optical Illusion: Can You Spot Three Hidden Faces within 13 Seconds?

Optical Illusions: Illusion is derived from the word illūdere which means to mock or trick and that is what they actually do. Optical illusions play tricks on our minds. They are able to do that because our senses work to gather information and supply the same to our brains. Our brain in turn creates a perception of the above-supplied information.

This results in our brain filling gaps where there is incomplete information and sometimes creating images when there isn’t any. This particular function of the brain is due to evolution where it needs to process information fast.

Studies suggest that optical illusions also serve as great resources for studying the functioning of the human brain, it helps detect how humans perceive things.

Do you think that you have great observation skills?

Well, the best way to test that is to attempt this optical illusion challenge now.

Keep reading.

Optical Illusions - Find Three Hidden Faces in 13 Seconds

Source: Moillusions

The above image is a vintage scene in which two persons can be seen conversing in what appears to be outside a tent. All seems going fine but, are you able to spot three hidden faces in this image?

The challenge for you is to spot the three hidden faces and you have 13 seconds.

Solving this challenge requires you to focus on the image and try to scan all the areas of the image for any possible hints or clues.

This challenge will help you determine your observation skills.

Did you spot the three hidden faces yet?

An individual with good observation skills will be able to spot the hidden faces quickly within time, these faces are right in front of you, just focus on the image and you will be able to find the hidden faces.

These optical illusion challenges are great at determining your levels of perception and observation skills.

In fact, practising more of these challenges will help you in improving your observation skills as your brain will get engaged more frequently, therefore those areas that require critical thinking and logical reasoning will become activated with each attempt resulting in overall improvement.

While optical illusions are not the only source to enhance your IQ, but it definitely helps to improve your current levels of intelligence.

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot all three hidden faces?

Congratulations to those who have spotted all three hidden faces. You have hawk eyes.

Some of you who are still searching for hidden faces can stop your search and scroll below for the solution.