Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Hidden Snowman within 12 Seconds?

Optical Illusions: Optical illusions are one of the most popular things on the internet nowadays. Netizens love their share of optical illusions so much that they wait for new challenges to be released every day.

Optical illusions have gained a lot of popularity over the years and the reason behind their popularity is the way they are able to hold the attention of people while also tricking their minds.

Studies have shown that optical illusions help scientists understand the way our minds perceive the environment around us.

Ready to test your observation skills?

Great, let’s start.

Optical Illusions - Find the Hidden Snowman in 12 Seconds

Source: rd

The image shown above contains a winter scene in which we can see snowflakes of different sizes can be seen. The snowflakes are of various colours ranging from white to red to blue.

The snowflakes have taken beautiful shapes and the backdrop is also beautiful with a navy blue background.

The challenge for you is to find the hidden snowman in this image and you have 12 seconds to complete the challenge.

The optical illusion challenge is a great way to test your observation skills and situational awareness.

It is also a popular pass time for netizens which helps them in getting light-hearted exercise for the brain.

Look carefully at the image, the snowman is right there in front of you, only the way it has blended with the snowflakes has made it difficult to identify him.

Did you spot the hidden snowman yet?

No?

Need a hint?

Okay, here it is

The snowman is not on the right side of the image.

Now, that will be easier to spot.

Time is running out.

Have you spotted the hidden snowman?

Solving this optical illusion challenge requires you to concentrate on the picture and scan the image completely.

Hurry up, only a few seconds left.

Those who have spotted the snowman have excellent observation skills.

Have you spotted the snowman?

No?

Need to know where it is.

Then scroll below for the solution.

Try these also:

