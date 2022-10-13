Spot the Difference: Find 10 Differences between the two pictures in 33 seconds

Spot the Differences: The Internet is full of interesting stuff which piques the interest of many Internet users. These can range from picture puzzles, spot the difference puzzles, optical illusions, brain teasers and riddles.

The netizens seem to have an insatiable hunger for all such interesting stuff as is evident from their level of participation in such challenges.

These puzzles are helpful in developing observation skills and also prove to be beneficial in sharpening the brain.

The great thing about these puzzles is that it can be attempted by kids as well as adults. For kids, these puzzles will help them develop good observation skills and sharpen their eyesight.

For adults, these are good resources to practice their level of perception and situational awareness.

Ready to try out a quick challenge now?

Great, let’s get started.

Spot the Differences - Find 10 Differences between the Two Pictures in 33 Seconds

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: Pinterest

You can see that two similar images are placed side by side, although these images look similar to each other, there are some differences.

You need to find out the differences between these two images within 33 seconds to successfully complete the challenge.

Your time starts now.

Put your stopwatch on and get started for this short but exciting challenge.

If you are worried about how can I verify the answers, we would like to say that answers will be provided at the end of the article. But, it would not be fair if you look at the answers first.

The objective of this challenge is to test your observation skills and the same can be possible if you try out the challenge without looking at the answers.

If you attempt the challenge completely and then fail to find all the answers, you can tally your answers with the solution that will be provided.

Spot the Challenges - Solution

Those who have spotted all the differences deserve a big round of applause, while those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solutions.

Difference 1: Three bananas on the right side image, whereas two bananas on the left.

Difference 2: There is a yellow cookie on the tray on the right side while an orange cookie on the left.

Difference 3: The kid is wearing socks in the right side image while barefoot on the left.

Difference 4: There are two candies on the right side picture and one on the left.

Difference 5: Cat is holding candy on the right and a spoon on left.

Difference 6: The time on the clock is different between the two pics

Difference 7: The wall hanging picture is different between the two images.

Difference 8: The kid's facial expression is different in the two images

Difference 9: The hairpin is missing from the grandmother's hair in the right picture.

Difference 10: Different objects are placed in the rack in two pictures.

While there are some more differences in this picture and if you find all of it is great. But the challenge was to find 10 differences and any 10 differences will be enough to complete the challenge.

We hope you like it. Stay connected for more such fun-filled and exciting challenges.