Optical Illusion Challenge: Only 1% of People Can Find the Hidden Kitten in 5 Seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Challenge: The beauty of optical illusions is that optical illusions are known to play tricks with our eyes and brains. They make us believe that what we see is reality, which isn’t.

Optical illusions are mind-bending images which help in assessing the levels of perception of the human brain. There are various kinds of optical illusions which are cognitive, psychological and physical.

Apart from that, optical illusions also help scientists understand the way our brain functions when interacting with a particular image.

Here is one such optical illusion that will test your observation skills.

Let’s dive in.

Optical Illusion - Find The Hidden Kitten in 5 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

You can see that in this vintage image, two elderly ladies are sitting around a table with a bottle of medicine and a glass and a black cat is sitting on the side of one lady. The ladies are discussing the medicine in the bottle as is evident from the lady on the right side pointing her finger towards the bottle.

The medicine is labelled as Dr.Seth Arnold’s Balsam, it was a popular medicine used to treat bowel complications.

We understand bowel complications can happen in old age, it is very natural. The most pressing concern is not bowel movement here, but something else.

Keep reading below to learn more about the issue at hand.

The mama cat is not able to find her kitten and that is why seeking your help to find her missing kitten.

You need to find the hidden kitten within 5 seconds.

Are you ready for the challenge?

Great!

Your time starts now.

Try observing the picture and spot the hidden kitten.

Where can it be hiding?

Poor little kitty, your mama cat is getting worried about you.

Don’t worry mama cat, we have got some experts to help you find your kitten and they will spot your kitten with their razor-sharp observation skills.

Mama cat is relieved that some of the most intelligent beings on the planet are trying to help her find her kitten.

That is a great feeling, but wait, time is ticking and you need to find the kitten before the time.

Did you spot the hidden kitten yet?

No?

Have a look at the complete image again, it may be right in front of you all the time.

Okay, the clock is saying no more time left.

How many of you were able to spot the hidden kitten?

We believe our razor-eyed puzzle-solving heroes have once again saved the day. You deserve all the applause from us and the mama cat.

For those who couldn’t find the kitten, scroll below for the solution.

