Can you find the hidden easter egg in this optical illusion in 7 seconds?

Easter Egg Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are fascinating creations which trick our minds into believing what we are seeing is real when in reality, there is a different object altogether.

Optical Illusions fun to solve and also provides source of entertainment for the puzzlers. It also proves equally valuable in scientific research purposes where it helps scientists understand the way human brain functions.

From the above lines, we can conclude that optical illusions are important for research purpose as well as great for some low intensity brain exercise.

Want to try out an optical illusion challenge to have some exercise for your brain?

This optical illusion picture will challenge you to find the hidden object within a specific time frame.

Let’s get started.

Find Hidden Easter Egg in 7 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Image Credit: Feel Good Contacts

You can see that it is Easter time and the garden is beautifully decorated with various flowers and ornamental plants.

The garden looks beautiful with small pots of white Crysanthemums which look absolutely adorable.

But, we are here to find the Easter egg as it is Easter time and you have 7 seconds to find it.

The hidden egg is waiting for it to be discovered.

Your time starts now.

7..

6...

Could you spot the egg?

No?

Look at the image carefully, it is beautifully decorated egg that is sitting pretty in one place.

5…

4…

Were you able to spot the egg?

The time is getting over soon.

3…

2…

And…

1…

The time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot the egg?

We believe some of you were able to find the easter egg. You have excellent observation skills or we should say eggcellent observation skills.

Just kidding.

If some of you still haven’t been able to find the egg, we have provided the solution below.

Look at the pretty egg sitting on top of a flower pot in the left corner of the picture, the egg is red with white polka dots.

We hope you enjoyed the optical illusion challenge.

