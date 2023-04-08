Optical Illusion: Can you spot an Easter egg in the fabric in 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. They effectively enhance your cognitive abilities and stimulate your brain to think creatively.

Practising optical illusion challenges regularly is a good way to enhance your problem-solving skills.

These challenges prevent cognitive decline in adults by improving the brain's ability to perceive and interpret visual information accurately.

Want to test your observation skills?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion: Can you spot an evil pumpkin in the bedroom within 8 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find an Easter egg in the fabric in 7 Seconds

Source: Prestigious Textiles

The image shared above shows a beautiful fabric piece with pastel design and colourful leaf pattern.

There is an easter egg hiding in the fabric and you need to spot the easter egg in 7 seconds.

These kinds of optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence in the form of a simple challenge.

They are also a fun and engaging way to pass the time and improve your cognitive abilities.

Optical Illusion: There is a hidden sniper in the snowy scene. Can you spot it in 6 seconds?

Did you find the Easter egg in 7 Seconds?

Finding an easter egg in the picture will be a good test of how detail oriented you are.

Individuals having exceptional observation skills can locate the easter egg within the time limit.

Even the most seasoned observers may have trouble finding the easter egg because of its clever placement, which makes it difficult to find at first glance.

High level of attentiveness is required to find the easter egg in the picture successfully.

Have you spotted the easter egg?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Keep looking

Any luck yet?

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the easter egg?

We believe some of the sharpest pairs of eyes have already spotted the easter egg in the fabric. Congratulations to all of them.

Those who are still looking can check the answer below.

Find an Easter egg in the fabric in 7 seconds - Solution

The easter egg can be spotted on the part below the centre of the image, it is a light green coloured easter egg.

Have a look here.

Must Try:

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find 6 hidden words in the picture within 21 seconds?