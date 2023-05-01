Optical Illusion: Finding the hidden moth in the image is actually hard. Can you do the hard task? 

Every now and then we come up with an exciting challenge that helps you test your intelligence and smartness. While these tests are not standardized tests and are prepared only for you to have some moments of fun in your everyday hectic life, what we actually aim to present with these tests are challenges that are tricky yet super engaging. With brain teasers, math riddles, and optical illusion challenges every now and then, we aim at helping you find balance in your work life and take out at least a couple of minutes of fun and enjoyment. Not to miss, such challenges also benefit you in a great way, as they compel your mind to think out of the box and find solutions to problems differently. Lastly, there is nothing wrong with doing things that take you to those nostalgic childhood days and bring a wide grin to your face. Why do we say so? Well, in a time when nobody ever dreamt of a smartphone, children had limited yet super engaging sources of fun. In those times, children did not create their personal profiles on social media applications but played with their fellow tiny tots in the garden all day long. They enjoyed creating school projects that asked them to paint and draw, rather than watching animated videos on those light-emitting screens. In such times, children used to get the most excited about brain riddles, math riddles, optical illusion challenges, and brain puzzles. The excitement one used to get through those fun content pieces coming in weekly magazines and newspapers kept us waiting for a long.

We aim at bringing the trend back and offer exciting challenges that may remind you of your good, old childhood days.

Today, we aim at bringing you a yet again exciting "find the hidden animal" challenge. The creature we have picked today is a moth, and the challenge is going to be super interesting. Are you ready?

Hey, before we begin with the challenge, let us first discuss something about moths. Why don't we enter into a deal?

The deal



The deal is pretty simple and straightforward. All you have to do is find the hidden moth for us in not more than 10 seconds. In return, we will be offering you some exciting facts about moths that you may not be knowing. Isn’t it an interesting partnership? We can do anything for our dear readers, and thus, we will begin with our part of the deal.

Facts about moths



Fact 1 about moths:



There are more moths in the world than there are butterflies. Yes, the ratio between moths and butterflies in the whole world is 9:1.

Fact 2 about moths:



Moths are nocturnal beings, but you may find them flying in the daytime as well. Yes, the creature you mistook that day as a colorless butterfly was actually a moth who was active in the daytime.

Fact 3 about moths:



Some moths do not actually have a mouth. Additionally, many moths come out of their cocoons, mate, and then die.

Wait, are we forgetting anything? Oh, the challenge. Here are the rules you may need to know:

The rules:



The rules of the challenge are pretty simple and straightforward. All you have to do is find the hidden moth in the image in not more than 10 seconds. Simply set a timer on your phone for not more than 10 seconds. Start looking for the hidden moth when the timer starts. Simply stop your search when the timer beeps.

Find the hidden moth!

Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Here is the moth you have been looking for.

Here is the moth hiding!

Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Were you able to spot the hidden moth? Whether you succeeded to find it or not, we are sure you had a lot of fun.

