Optical Illusion: Jennifer lost her pet. Can you help her find the hidden cat?

We all cherish our near and dear ones. We attach value to them, get attached to them, and love them passionately. However, there are many people who not only love the humans around them but also the other things in their lives. One of the reasons for this could be sheer affection toward other things and creatures. Some people attach a lot of value to their things. Many people are obsessed with their mobile phones. They just can't hand over their precious phones to even the ones who simply want to click a picture or two. There are many who are still addicted to their childhood soft toys. They cuddle with the toys and sleep with them. Many prudent-looking adults who are extremely successful and professional in the workplace may kiss their teddies at home and cuddle with them. And then come those who are addicted to their shoes. Yes, many people around the globe are passionate about their footwear. However, perhaps above all these strong attachments is the attachment toward a pet. Yes, when a pet comes into your life, you take time to get settled with the mess they create in your room; but when they leave your life, you take an eternity to overcome the loss. Jennifer is going through the same pain right now. Who is Jennifer? Read on.

STORY TIME

Jennifer is a strong, modern girl of the present-day era. She loves her work and values nothing else than her career. However, there is one thing she just can't live without, and that is her pet cat. When Jennifer found the beautiful cat one morning in the streets, she never thought that the creature would become so essential in her life. However, today she is in sheer distress. Jennifer came back home after work and found that her cat is missing. She checked all the corns of her apartment but couldn't find a clue. She then asked her neighbors and didn't mind bothering them at night, however, she still didn't get any clue about her missing cat. Now, she feels helpless. She has informed the cops but the love in her heart for the cat would not allow her to sit idle. She was extremely tired when she came back home, but she couldn't sleep the whole night. Now, all she ever wants to listen is the voice of her missing cat.

Are your eyes welled up? Well, we all know the pain of getting detached from something or someone we dearly loved. Can you help Jennifer find the hidden cat?

The Rules

The rules of the challenge are pretty simple and straightforward. Simply set a timer for 10 seconds on your phone. Start looking for the hidden cat the moment the timer starts, stop just when it stops. Now that you know the rules, you are all set to help Jennifer find the hidden cat.

Find the hidden cat in 10 seconds!

Image Source: Best Quiz (YouTube)

Could you find Jennifer's cat?

Oh! Here is the cat hiding!

Image Source: Best Quiz (YouTube)

Congratulations guys, we found the hidden cat. Jennifer is happy now. The view of the girl kissing and cuddling her pet is worth watching.

