Birds are the epitome of peace. They symbolize love and tranquility and help us wonder if there is anything more beautiful in the world than sitting on a tree and enjoying sunrise and sunset together. Imagine a world without birds and many humans would not wish to live in that world. That is the beauty of birds.

And oh, the symbolism attached to birds demonstrating love is something else. Find a lovey-dovey couple and their friends may be calling them the "love-birds" of their group. Today, you are supposed to find the hidden love birds in the image below. No, there are no couples that you need to spot. By love birds, we mean that you are supposed to find a pair of beautiful birds. That seems exciting, doesn't it?

Now that you know what to do, here are the rules.

The Rules

The rules are pretty clear and straightforward. All you have to do is find the hidden birds in not more than 10 seconds. Well, the challenge is so easy today that even 5 seconds would be enough. All you have to do as a preparatory task would be to simply set a timer for 10 seconds on your phone. Start looking for the hidden bird just when the timer starts. Stop when the timer beeps.

Now that you are clear with the rules, you are all set to find the hidden birds in the image.

Find the hidden birds!

Image Source: Best Quiz (YouTube)

Were you able to spot the hidden birds?

Well, here were the love-birds hiding!

Image Source: Best Quiz (YouTube)

Aww! These birds are simply adorable.

ALSO READ: Optical Illusion: The rat is in a fix. Can you find the hidden rat so that we can help him out?