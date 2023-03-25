Optical Illusion: Let’s know a bit about triceratops. But before that, find the hidden triceratops in this image!

Today, we won’t be writing any long introductions for you. We will straightforwardly come to the point. Today, we pledge to enlighten with facts while also bringing a fun-filled challenge.

What will you get?



First things first, let’s talk about how we intend to enlighten you. There are many creatures in the world about whom we know a lot. We know that no creature can beat a cheetah in a sprint. We know the famous fictional story surrounding the hare and the tortoise. We also know about many dog breeds. However, we do not know much about microscopic creatures, many reptiles, moths, and even the creatures that have gone extinct. That is where we enter the scene.

We will be talking about a creature today that people rarely talk about. This creature comes from the family of dinosaurs. The creature is a triceratops.

Today, we will be talking about triceratops through some interesting facts. Additionally, we bring forward a challenge in which you have to find the hidden triceratops.

Are you ready?

Here you go!

Facts about triceratops!

Fact 1:

As the name suggests, triceratops had three horns on their head!

Fact 2:

Triceratops had a parrot like beak!



Fact 3:

They had a skull the size that is one-third of their bodies.











Now that we have presented the starters, you are all set for the challenge!

The Rules

The rules are pretty simple and straightforward.

All you have to do is find the hidden triceratops in not more than 10 seconds. Set a timer for 10 seconds in your phone. Start to look for the hidden triceratops. When the timer asks you to stop, that’s when you need to take a step back.

Now that you are ready, here is the challenge!





Find the hidden triceratops!







Image Source: Best Quiz (YouTube)







Here is the triceratops hiding!







Image Source: Best Quiz (YouTube)

Wasn’t the challenge interesting?

