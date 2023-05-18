Optical Illusion Picture: Do you have the guts to spot 9 hidden faces in the forest in 17 seconds?

Optical Illusion Picture: Optical Illusion pictures have taken the Internet by storm and the netizens are wanting more and more to fill their insatiable desire to solve such visual puzzles.

Optical Illusions have become an integral part of pop culture. Netizens tend to engage with such optical illusion pictures to get an idea about their levels of visual perception.

Optical illusions are fun to solve, making them a great source of entertainment. You can try playing these challenges with your friends and peers to see who has the best observation skills in the group.

While it serves as a means of entertainment and a test of skill for some, for others like research scientists, optical illusions are a means of testing the way our visual system functions.

Some individuals have sharper observation skills then others which enable them to observe objects that ordinary people cannot spot at first glance.

Are you one of those rare people on the planet?

Go ahead and try this challenge to find out.

Optical Illusion - Find 9 Hidden Faces in the Forest in 17 Seconds

Source: Currier and Ives

This optical illusion picture is titled “ The Puzzled Fox” and was printed in 1872 by US printmakers Currier and Ives. It has since baffled many users across generations.

This vintage painting depicts a red fox clawing at a tree.

But the fox is not what you are looking for.

Hidden in the forest are 9 human faces and the challenge for you is to spot the faces in the forest in 17 seconds.

The key to solving this baffling optical illusion problem is unwavering focus.

Try to see if you are able to spot structures that resemble human faces.

The clock is running fast.

Quickly scan all the areas of the image and see if something catches your attention.

Not much time remaining.

It takes someone with excellent observation skills to spot all nine faces within 17 seconds. Are you one of them?

How many faces have you spotted so far?

Final few seconds left.

Three..

Two…

One…

And….

Time’s up.

Curious to know the answer.

Check out the solution below.

Find 9 Hidden Faces in 17 Seconds - Solution

The human faces are scattered across the picture, while the most obvious outline of the face can be seen where the fox is resting its paws. Another face can be spotted at the back side of the same trunk.

Three other faces can be seen on the trunk of the tree located on the left side of the picture.

Two more faces can be spotted on the base of the tree on the left, while two other faces are spotted on the base of the tree on the right side.

