Hidden Animal Optical Illusion: You have predator eyes if you can spot a zebra among wildebeests in 9 seconds!

Hidden Animal Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion pictures are designed to trick the human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to determine attentiveness.

We tend to see a perception of reality formed in our brain due to the brain's ability to fill in the gaps in the information obtained by our eyes.

Neuroscientists have used optical illusion pictures to study how the brain creates the perception of reality.

Individuals who practice optical illusion puzzles on a regular basis go on to develop better problem-solving abilities and observation skills than their peers.

Do you like to challenge yourself with a quick test of observational skills?

Then find a zebra hiding among wildebeests in the forest picture shared below in 9 seconds.

Also Read:

Optical Illusions: Do you have the guts to spot 9 hidden faces in the forest in 17 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find Zebra in the Forest in 9 Seconds

Source: Ingo Gerlach

The image shared above was clicked by Luxembourg-based photographer Ingo Gerlach on a trip to Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve.

This mind-bending challenge is driving the netizens crazy as many are struggling to find the zebra.

It is an excellent way to test your observation skills.

Spotting a zebra in the crowd of wildebeests is a difficult challenge.

The zebra has expertly blended with the surroundings making it hard to spot quickly.

The users need to focus on the image really hard to spot the zebra.

Only the most intelligent and attentive individuals can spot the zebra within the time limit.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you spotted the zebra?

Few seconds remaining.

Three…

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you could spot the zebra successfully within the time limit?

Those who could deserve a huge round of applause. You have a sharp set of eyes and a razor-sharp mind.

Those who are still searching for the zebra can stop looking now.

Curious to know where the zebra is?

Then, check out the solution provided below.

Find Zebra in the Forest in 9 Seconds - Solution

The zebra can be seen on the left side of the image, it is identified by its unique striped body which appears different from the wildebeests on observing carefully.

Take your observation skills to the next level by practising some exciting challenges below:

Hidden Animal Optical Illusion: Can you find the second dog in 5 seconds?

Find the Mistake: You have 7 seconds to spot 2 mistakes in the breakfast table picture. Hurry!