Find the Mistake: You have 7 seconds to spot 2 mistakes in the breakfast table picture. Hurry!

Find the Mistake: For a healthy body, physical exercise is recommended. Similarly, for a healthy brain, mental exercise is necessary. One such type of mental exercise activity gaining traction on the internet is where the users are asked to find the mistake/mistakes in the picture.

This type of challenge stimulates the visual cortex and engages the right and left hemispheres of the brain which boosts creativity and analytical thinking.

Do you have good observation skills?

Then attempt this quick challenge now!

Find the Mistake: You have the hunter's eyes if you can find the mistake in the playing cards picture in 8 seconds

Find the Mistake - Can you Find 2 Mistakes in the Breakfast Table Picture in 7 Seconds?

Source: Bright Side

The picture shared above depicts a breakfast table scene where a couple can be seen having their breakfast.

There are two mistakes in the picture. The challenge for you is to find the mistakes in 8 seconds.

Watch the image carefully and see if you can find the mistakes within the time limit.

Individuals with sharp brains can spot the mistakes in the picture faster than others.

Have you spotted the mistakes?

Hurry up; time is running out.

The mistakes are present right before your eyes, see if you can spot them quickly.

Focus on the image and see if anything different comes to your attention.

The key to solving such kinds of challenges is attentiveness and an excellent eye for detail.

Only a few seconds to go.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you did find the mistakes in the picture?

Most of you might have spotted the mistakes.

Those still unable to solve the puzzle can stop now.

The solution is provided below.

Check it out!

Find 2 Mistakes in the Breakfast Table Picture in 7 Seconds - Solution

The two mistakes in the picture are shown below:

The tea cup is upside down. The lady is pouring orange juice from the bottle but the glass contains red juice.

Loved the challenge?

Here are some more challenges that will boost your brain power. Do check them out.

Seek and Find: Sherlock Holmes would be proud if you find a bell in the village in 4 seconds!

Spot the Difference: Can you spot 7 differences between the two men reading the newspaper in 23 seconds?