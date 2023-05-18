Find the Mistake: You have the hunter's eyes if you can find the mistake in the playing cards picture in 8 seconds

Find the Mistake: For a healthy body, physical exercise is recommended. Similarly, for a healthy brain, mental exercise is necessary. One such type of mental exercise activity gaining traction on the internet is where the users are asked to find the mistake in the picture.

This type of challenge stimulates the visual cortex and engages the right and left hemispheres of the brain which boosts creativity and analytical thinking.

Do you want to give your brain a good workout?

Then attempt this quick challenge now!

Can you Find the Mistake in the Playing Card Picture in 8 Seconds?

Source: Pinterest

The picture shared above depicts some playing cards of various types.

There is a mistake in the playing card picture shared above and the challenge for you is to find the mistake in the playing card picture in 8 seconds.

Watch the image carefully and see if you can find the mistake within the time limit.

Individuals with high intelligence can spot the mistake in the picture faster than others.

Have you spotted the mistake?

Hurry up; time is running out.

The mistake is right before your eyes, see if you can spot it.

Focus on the image and see if anything different comes to your attention.

The key to solving such kinds of challenges is attentiveness and an excellent eye for detail.

Not much time remaining.

Only a few seconds to go.

And…

The clock has signalled the end of the time.

How many of were able to find the mistake in the picture?

Congratulation to those who have cracked the puzzle, those still scratching their heads and unable to solve the puzzle can stop now.

The solution is provided below.

Check it out now.

Find the Mistake in the Playing Card Picture in 8 Seconds - Solution

The mistake in the picture is that the 9 of Hearts card is not having 9 hearts, if you look closely it has 8 hearts.

