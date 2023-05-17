Find the Mistake: The internet is filled with so many exciting challenges like brain teasers, riddles, and optical illusions. One such type of challenge that is getting popular on the internet is “Find the mistake” in the picture.

It is a type of brain teaser in which the user is asked to spot the mistake/mistakes in the picture within a time limit.

This type of challenge stimulates the visual cortex and engages the right and left hemispheres of the brain which boosts creativity and analytical thinking.

Do you want to improve your brain power?

Then attempt this quick challenge now!

Find the Mistake - Can you Find the Mistake in the Polar Bear Picture in 6 Seconds?

The polar bear picture shared above depicts an ice field scene in which a polar bear and three penguins can be seen.

The challenge for you is to find the mistake in the picture in seconds.

Watch the image carefully and see if you can find the mistake within the time limit.

Individuals with high intelligence can spot the mistake in the picture faster than others.

Have you spotted the mistake?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Only a few seconds left before the time limit will get over.

Focus on the image and see if you can deduce any meaningful conclusions.

The key to solving such kinds of challenges is attentiveness and an excellent eye for detail.

And…

The clock has signalled the end of the time.

How many of were able to find the mistake in the picture?

Congratulation to those who have cracked the puzzle, those still scratching their heads and unable to solve the puzzle can stop now, and check below for the solution.

Find the Mistake in the Polar Bear Picture in 6 Seconds - Solution

The mistake that is there in the picture is that polar bears and penguins do not inhabit together.

While polar bears and penguins are both found in polar regions, polar bears are confined to the north pole and penguins are found in the south pole.

Did you enjoy this challenge?

If you did, here are some more challenges that will boost your brain power. Do check them out.

