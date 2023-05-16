Hidden Animal Optical Illusion: Can you find a fox in the forest in 9 seconds?

Hidden Animal Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are one of the most popular online challenges that the netizens are loving so much. It is a quick way to test attentiveness and observation skills.

Regular practice of optical illusion puzzles can enhance attention span as well as prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Are you looking to boost your observation skills?

Then, this challenge is the perfect place to start.

Jump in!

Optical Illusion - Find Fox in the Forest in 9 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above represents a forest scene and the golden orange leaves represent that it is autumn season.

Hiding in the forest is a clever little fox and the challenge for you is to spot the fox in the forest within 9 seconds.

Are you ready for the challenge?

Then put on your thinking hat and start looking for the fox in the forest.

Have you spotted the fox?

Look attentively, the fox can be hiding anywhere in the forest.

The clock is running fast.

Quickly scan all the areas of the image and see if something catches your attention.

Few seconds left.

And..

The time limit is over.

How many of you have spotted the fox?

Curious to know the answer.

Check out the solution below.

Did You Know:

Red foxes have excellent hearing capacity, they can hear the ticking of a clock from 40 yards away!

Find Fox in 9 Seconds - Solution

The fox is a red fox and can be seen peeping from behind a tree on the right side of the image.

