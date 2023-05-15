Hidden Animal Optical Illusion: Can you find the second dog in 5 seconds?

Hidden Animal Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that are designed to trick the human brain and eyes. They are a great way to put your intelligence to the test.

Optical illusions provide much-needed exercise for our brains. Regular practice of optical illusions can help boost your power of observation and improve your attention.

Are you someone with good observation skills?

Then quickly spot the second dog in the picture below in 5 seconds.

Optical Illusion - Find Second Dog in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts two ladies standing and speaking to each other on a village road.

You can see a dog also who is looking curiously at one of the ladies.

Is that all or did you miss something?

As the title suggests there is another dog in the picture and the task for you is to spot the second dog in 5 seconds.

This mind-bending challenge is driving the netizens crazy as many are struggling to find the second dog.

It is an excellent way of testing your observation skills.

This is a tricky challenge that requires the participants to focus on the image really hard to spot the dog.

The dog has blended with the surroundings making it hard to spot quickly.

Only the most intelligent and attentive individuals can spot the dog within the time limit.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you spotted the dog?

Few seconds remaining.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

Hope most of you have successfully spotted the dog in the picture.

Some of you might still be scratching your head unable to spot the dog.

Curious to know where the dog is?

Then, check out the solution provided below.

Find Second Dog in 5 Seconds - Solution

The dog can be seen on the left side of the image, it is actually the sleeves of the dress that the lady on the left is wearing which makes it look like the face, nose and ears of the dog.

If you loved the challenge, then here are some more challenges that will help develop genius observation skills. Check them out below.

