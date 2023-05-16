Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot 6 among 8’s in 4 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

These puzzles help in building concentration and attentiveness in individuals, also they are great stress busters.

Regular practice has been suggested to be beneficial in developing better cognitive skills in young individuals while preventing cognitive decline in adults.

Let’s quickly go ahead and see how attentive you are, with this simple activity.

Must Try:

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find a bee on the football field in 7 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find 6 among 8’s in 4 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a series of numbers 8. There is one 6 among the whole series of 8’s.

The task for you is to spot the 6 within 4 seconds.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the number faster than others.

Pay attention to the image and see if you can spot the number 6 quickly.

Have you spotted the number 6?

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The number is not on the right side of the image.

Did you spot the number now?

Hurry up; not much time remaining.

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the number successfully?

Curious to know where the number is?

Check out the solution below.

Find 6 among 8’s in 4 Seconds - Solution

The number 6 can be spotted in the third column on the left side of the image.

Must Try:

Can you spot 5 differences between the two bear and hedgehog pictures in 15 seconds?