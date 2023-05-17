Optical Illusions: You have the IQ of Einstein if you can spot a giraffe in Savannah in 7 seconds!

Optical Illusions: Optical illusions are the latest craze among netizens and their popularity can be gauged by the number of users who eagerly wait for solving optical illusion puzzles.

The uncanny ability to trick our brains makes optical illusions much sought after.

Attempting optical illusion puzzles frequently helps to improve a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking by challenging their perception.

Moreover, optical illusions stimulate the brain and enhance our logical and analytical abilities which can boost cognitive abilities.

Ready to test your observation skills?

Then, attempt this optical illusion puzzle now.

Optical Illusions - Spot a Giraffe in Savannah in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The above image depicts a savannah scene where the sun is setting.

There is a giraffe in this optical illusion picture and the challenge is to spot the giraffe within 7 seconds.

Finding the giraffe is a tough ask that individuals with excellent observational skills can accomplish within the time limit.

The key to spotting the giraffe in this image is keen focus and unwavering attention to detail.

How many of you have spotted the giraffe?

If you observe attentively, the giraffe may be right in front of you.

Only the way it is presented is fooling your eyes and brain which is causing the detection of giraffe a difficult task.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Have you successfully spotted the giraffe?

Not much time left.

Scan the image once more and see if you are able to spot something that resembles a giraffe.

And…

Time’s over.

Hopefully, some of the most intelligent and sharp-eyed individuals have already spotted the giraffe.

Piece of cake, wasn’t it?

All of you deserve a huge round of applause for your excellent effort.

Those who couldn’t spot need not get disappointed.

You can always get better with practice.

Now let’s quickly head over to the solution.

Spot Giraffe in Savannah in 7 Seconds - Solution

The giraffe can be spotted right in the centre of the image, although it appears like a branch of a tree at first glance, it is in fact a giraffe once you observe it closely.

Take a look.

That was fun, right?

Solve some similar challenges below and give your grey cells the best workout possible.

