Can you spot 2 differences between the Game of Thrones pictures in 7 seconds?

Spot the Difference: The "spot the difference" game is a popular activity in which two similar-looking images will be placed side by side.

To complete the challenge successfully the participants are required to spot all the differences between the two images within the given time limit.

It is a popular form of activity among both children and adults, and the limited time available to solve the problem makes the activity entertaining as well as competitive.

This activity can be attempted individually or in groups and can be easily incorporated into daily routines to improve mental agility and overall brain function.

Are you highly attentive?

Then see if you can find 2 differences between the two Game of Thrones images in 7 seconds.

Also Read:

Can you spot 4 differences between the boy and the bicycle pictures in 12 seconds?

Can you Spot 2 Differences in 7 Seconds?

Source: HBO

The image shared above shows a scene from the highly popular TV series Games of Thrones where the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow can be seen having a conversation.

Although the two images appear to be very similar, there are 2 differences between them and the challenge for you is to spot those differences in 7 seconds.

The best way to ace this challenge is to pay attention to the images and note the differences between them.

While some of the differences are simple to spot, others can be somewhat challenging.

Have you spotted one or two differences till now?

Look at the image again and note down the differences that come to your attention.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Not much time is remaining.

Focus on the image and see if your eyes could pick up subtle differences between the two pictures.

Individuals who have good observation skills can spot most, if not all of the differences within the time limit.

This activity serves as an excellent exercise for the brain by stimulating critical thinking, which is beneficial for enhancing cognitive abilities.

It can also improve memory retention and increase overall mental agility, making it a great way to maintain brain health and prevent cognitive decline.

And….

Time’s up.

Are you curious to find out what the differences were?

Then check out the solution below.

Spot 2 Differences in 7 Seconds - Solution

The following are the differences between the two pictures:

Recommended Reading:

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot 6 among 8’s in 4 seconds?