You have highly observant eyes if you can spot a leopard in the forest in 4 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.
According to research, optical illusions can help in improving concentration and attention span, thereby helping in preventing cognitive decline in older age.
Do you have the most observant eyes?
Attempt this challenge and find out now!
Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Leopard in 4 Seconds
Source: Getty
In the image shared above, a forest scene is presented before the readers.
The challenge is to spot a leopard in the forest in 4 seconds.
It is not easy to spot it at first glance.
This challenge is a simple test to see how good your observation skills are.
Your time starts now!
Check the image carefully.
Have you spotted the leopard?
People with above sharp eyes can spot the leopard faster than others.
Time is running out.
If you look attentively, you might be able to spot the leopard in the forest quickly.
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking now.
A huge round of applause for the highly observant readers who have managed to spot the leopard within the time limit.
You have great observation skills.
Those who couldn’t find the leopard can now check out the solution below.
Find Leopard in 4 Seconds: Solution
The leopard can be seen on centre of the picture. You can identify it by the unique markings on its fur.
If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.
