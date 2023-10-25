Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

Get ready to test the sharpness of your brain with this brain teaser puzzle now!

Also read:

You have razor sharp eyes if you can spot 3 differences between the girl with flower pictures in 14 seconds!

Genius IQ Test - Find the Correct Shadow in 6 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, you can see a donkey and a goat and 9 shadows of them.

The challenge for the readers is to spot the correct shadow of the animals in 6 seconds.

This brain teaser puzzle is going to test the sharpness of your brain.

Can you find the correct shadow in 6 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

You need to have an alert mind to solve the puzzle quickly.

Were you able to identify the correct shadow of the animal?

Study the image attentively to determine the pattern.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Also read:

People with above average vision can spot the umbrella in the street in 7 seconds!

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you were successful in solving the problem?

Congratulations to those readers who have determined the correct shadow of the animals.

You have a sharp brain.

Those who couldn’t find the correct shadow can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Correct Shadow of Animals in 6 Seconds: Solution

The correct shadow of the animal is highlighted with a red circle below:

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

Also, check out some more cool challenges in our recommended reading section below:

Recommended Reading

Test your visual acuity by spotting the different coffee cup in the picture in 5 seconds!

You have high definition vision if you can spot the hidden footballer in the image in 6 seconds!