Test your visual acuity by spotting the different coffee cup in the picture in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, optical illusions can help in improving concentration and attention span, thereby helping in preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Are you someone with the most attentive eyes?

Then, test your attentiveness with this challenge now!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Different Coffee Cup in 5 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, readers are presented with an image containing coffee cup with coffee beans

There is a different coffee cup in this picture which is not easy to spot at first glance.

Will you be able to find it in 5 seconds?

Your time starts now!

This is a simple test of your observation skills, and the faster you spot the different coffee cup, the sharper your observation skills are.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found it?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you might be able to spot it quicker.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking.

Those who have spotted the different cup deserve a huge round of applause for their effort.

You indeed have superior observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can now check out the solution below.

Find Different Coffee Cup in 5 Seconds: Solution

The different coffee cup can be spotted on the centre of the image. It is marked with a red circle.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

