You have the most attentive eyes if you can spot the second soldier in the picture in 7 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, optical illusions can help in improving concentration and attention span, thereby helping in preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find Second Soldier in 7 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

A soldier can be seen looking around for someone in this picture.

As suggested from the title he is looking for a second soldier.

Can you help him find the second soldier?

The time limit is 7 seconds.

Your time starts now!

Readers need to have exceptional eyesight and attention to detail to solve this challenge.

The second soldier has hidden itself in such a way that it is difficult for the readers to spot him at first glance.

Pay close attention to the image and you will be able to spot him soon.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the second soldier?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted it.

Congratulations! You have highly focused eyes and excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the second soldier in 7 seconds

Find Second Soldier in 7 Seconds: Solution

The second soldier can be spotted on the right side by turning the image upside down.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, share it with your family and friends and see how fast they can solve it.

