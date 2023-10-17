Genius IQ Test: Find the weight of all the animals in 11 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

Get ready to test the sharpness of your brain with this brain teaser puzzle now!

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, you can see three animals ( a dog, a cat, and a mouse).

A puzzle is presented to the readers where three combinations of animals are seen, and the users are asked to find the weight of each animal as well as determine their total weight.

This brain teaser puzzle is going to test the logical and analytical ability as well as sharpness of your brain.

Can you find the weight of all the animals in 11 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

You need to have an alert mind to solve the puzzle quickly.

Were you able to identify the weight of the animals?

Study the image attentively to determine the pattern.

Hurry up; time is running out.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you were successful in solving the problem?

Congratulations to those readers who have determined the weight of each animal along with the total value at the end.

You are highly intelligent and have excellent analytical abilities.

Those who couldn’t find the missing value can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Weight of Animals in 11 Seconds: Solution

The weight of the animals can be calculated as follows:

Dog + Mouse = 20 Kg

Dog + Cat = 24 Kg

Cat + Mouse = 10 Kg

Now

Adding the values we get

Dog + Mouse + Dog + Cat = 20 +24

2 Dog + Mouse + Cat = 44

We have seen that Mouse + Cat = 10

So

2 Dog + 10 = 44

2 Dog = 34

Dog = 17

Putting this in the first equation we get

Dog + Mouse = 20

17 + Mouse = 20

Mouse = 20-17

Mouse = 3

Therefore Cat = 10 - 3

Cat = 7

Total weight of all animals = 17 + 7 + 3 = 27

