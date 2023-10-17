Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find a tie in the classroom in 8 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, optical illusions can help in improving concentration and attention span, thereby helping in preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Curious to know how sharp your eyesight is?

Attempt this exciting challenge and find out now!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find Tie in Classroom in 8 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

A music classroom scene is presented before the readers in this image.

The students can be seen practicing their respective musical instruments.

The challenge here is to spot a tie in the classroom.

Can you find it in 8 seconds?

Your time starts now!

For spotting the tie in the classroom the readers need to have exceptional eyesight and attention to detail.

The tie has blended well with the surroundings.

Pay close attention to the image and you will be able to spot it soon.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the tie?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the tie within the time limit.

Congratulations! You have highly focused eyes and excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the tie in 8 seconds need not worry, as the answer is presented below.

Find Tie in 8 Seconds: Solution

The tie can be spotted on the man wearing a blue coat. It is a bow-tie.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, share it with your family and friends and see how fast they can solve it.

Before you leave, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

