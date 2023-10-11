Brain Teaser Logical Skill Test: You have high IQ if you can find the bracelet thief in 7 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical and logical thinking skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object/ mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

How smart are you?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, a girl can be seen sunbathing on a beach, and other people roaming around.

But she looks worried as her bracelet is missing.

One of the on-lookers is the thief.

The challenge for the readers is to find the thief in 7 seconds.

This brain teaser is going to test your visual and logical thinking skills.

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

Have you identified the thief?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Study the image attentively; you might be very close to finding the thief.

Do you need a hint?

Here you go.

Look at the image and see who among the on-lookers has the best chance to steal the bracelet without leaving a mark.

Check for subtle details in the picture that can help you solve the problem.

And..

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those readers who have found the thief.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Find Bracelet Thief in 7 Seconds: Solution

The thief is the man with the fishing hook. He can use it effortlessly to lift the bracelet without getting caught.

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

