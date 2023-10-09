Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only high IQ individuals can find the robot in 6 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object/ mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

Are you highly intelligent?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Robot in 6 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, two divers can be seen.

One of the divers is in reality a robot.

The challenge for the readers is to find the robot in 6 seconds.

This brain teaser is going to test your visual and logical thinking skills.

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

Have you identified the robot?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Study the image attentively; you might be very close to finding it.

Look for subtle details in the picture that can help you solve the problem.

And..

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those readers who have found the robot.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Find Robot in 6 Seconds: Solution

The robot is the person on the left because if someone is diver then he has to spend a lot of time underwater and as a result the skin will become wrinkled.

The man on the left has no wrinkles on his hands. So he is a robot.

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

