Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find the mistake in the picture in 4 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object/ mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

Do you have sharp eyes and an active brain?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, the readers can see a lady standing near a mirror.

There is one mistake in the picture and you need to find the mistake in 4 seconds.

This brain teaser is going to test your visual and logical thinking skills.

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

Have you spotted the mistake?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Study the image attentively; you might be very close to spotting the mistake.

And..

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those readers who have spotted the mistake.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Mistake in 4 Seconds: Solution

The mistake in the picture is that the necklace worn by the lady is red while in mirror it is appearing pink.

