Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the hidden convict in 8 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. They provide a fascinating insight into how our brain processes visual information.

Besides that, they are known to enhance cognitive abilities and stimulate the brain to think creatively and are also a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Studies have shown that regularly engaging with optical illusions can prevent cognitive decline in old age.

Do you want to test how sharp your observation skills are?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find Hidden Convict in 8 Seconds

Source: Genial Guru

In the image shared above, a policeman can be seen looking out of the window.

He is searching for someone.

It might be one of the convicts.

Your task is to help him in finding the convict in 8 seconds.

Can you do it?

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the convict quickly.

Check the image carefully, you might be very close to spotting the convict.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot it?

And…

Time’s up.

Have you spotted the hidden convict?

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the convict within the time limit.

Congratulations! You have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the hidden convict in 8 seconds need not worry, as the answer is presented below.

Find Hidden Convict in 8 Seconds: Solution

The convict can be spotted on the wooden floor by turning the image upside down. He is hiding under the right leg of the policeman.

That was an interesting one, wasn’t it?

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

