Brain Teaser Visual Skill Test: Find the farmer’s brother in the picture in 7 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

So, are you ready to test how intelligent you are?

Attempt this challenge now!

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Find the Farmer’s Brother in 7 Seconds

Source: Depor

In the image shared above, the readers can see a farmer working in the field.

But he is not alone.

His brother is also there in the picture and you need to find him in 7 seconds

This brain teaser is going to test your visual and critical thinking skills.

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

Have you spotted the farmer’s brother?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Study the image attentively; you might be very close to spotting his brother.

And..

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those readers who have spotted the farmer’s brother.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Farmer’s Brother in 7 Seconds: Solution

The farmer’s brother can be seen at the bottom of the space of the legs of the farmer.

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

