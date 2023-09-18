Seek and Find Puzzle: Find hidden turtle in the picture in 6 seconds!

Seek and find puzzles test the reader's ability to solve the problem by finding the correct answer for the puzzle presented to them.

Solving seek and find puzzles requires great co-ordination between the eyes and the brain and high attention to detail.

As it engages the eyes and the brain, it is considered a great exercise for improving observation skills and brain health, thereby providing protection against cognitive decline in old age.

Do you want to improve your observation skills?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find Hidden Turtle in 6 Seconds

Source: Lenstore

In the image shared above, you can see lily pads floating around.

But there is someone else also in this picture.

The challenge for the readers is to find a hidden turtle located somewhere in the picture and the readers have 6 seconds to spot it.

Individuals with high attention to detail will be able to find the turtle quickly.

Your time starts now.

Focus your eyes on the image, and see if you can spot the turtle quickly.

This is a good test of your observation skills.

Have you spotted the turtle?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Check the image carefully.

The turtle might be right in front of you.

And…

Time’s up.

By now, most of you might have spotted the hidden turtle with your sharp eyes.

If you are unable to spot the turtle within the time limit, you can check out the solution given below.

Find the Turtle in 6 Seconds: Solution

The turtle can be spotted on the left side of the image. It is marked with a red circle for identification.

If you loved this challenge, you can try other interesting challenges from our recommended reading section below.

