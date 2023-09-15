Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the hidden smartphone in 8 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. They provide a fascinating insight into how our brain processes visual information.

Besides that, they are known to enhance cognitive abilities and stimulate the brain to think creatively and are also a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Studies have shown that regularly engaging with optical illusions can prevent cognitive decline in old age.

Do you want to test how sharp your observation skills are?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find Smartphone among Gadgets in 8 Seconds

Source: Idealo

In the image shared above, a variety of gadgets can be seen.

Hiding among the pile of gadgets is a smartphone.

You have to spot the hidden smartphone in 8 seconds.

Can you?

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the smartphone quickly.

Check the image carefully, you might be very close to spotting the smartphone.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot it?

And…

Time’s up.

Have you spotted the hidden smartphone?

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the smartphone within the time limit.

Congratulations! You have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the hidden smartphone in 8 seconds need not worry, the answer is presented below.

Check it out!

Find Smartphone in 8 Seconds: Solution

The smartphone can be seen hidden between the iPod and a pair of black scissors.

That was fun, wasn’t it?

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

