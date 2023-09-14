Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

So, are you ready to test how intelligent you are?

Attempt this challenge now!

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Solve the Matchstick Puzzle in 9 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a mathematical equation formed by matchsticks.

The equation displayed is:

1 - 1 = 9

If we add the numbers then this is incorrect.

The challenge for you is to arrange the matchsticks in such a way that the mathematical equation becomes correct.

Now, you have 9 seconds of time and one condition to keep in mind.

The condition is:

You can move only two matchsticks.

Now put on your thinking cap and see if you can solve the puzzle in 9 seconds.

To solve this brain teaser puzzle one has to be very attentive and study the image carefully.

This is a moderate-level challenge and individuals with high intelligence and excellent attention to detail will solve the puzzle faster than others.

How many of you have solved the puzzle?

Hurry up; not much time remaining.

Look at the image again and identify the matchsticks that needs to be moved in order to correct the equation.

Final few seconds remaining.

Three…Two…One…

And…

Time’s over.

Were you able to solve the brain teaser?

Hopefully, most of you have, while some might still be scratching their heads in awe.

Curious to know the solution?

Let’s not make you wait.

Check out the solution below.

Solve Matchstick Puzzle in 9 Seconds - Solution

The equation can be corrected by moving two matchsticks from the number 9.

Doing this makes the equation as:

1 + 1 =2

Which is correct.

Interesting, isn’t it?

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

