Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the hidden man in the market in 9 seconds

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Do you have good observation skills?

Attempt this challenge now!

Also read: Brain Teaser for Geniuses: Find the mistake in the picture in 6 seconds!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find Hidden Man in the Market in 9 Seconds

Source: Salvador Dali

In the image shared above, a market place can be seen with people walking around.

Hidden among the people is a man.

Can you find the hidden man in 9 seconds?

This image is surely going to test your observation skills as very few people can spot the hidden man.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the man quickly.

Check the image carefully, you might spot him soon.

Also Read: Spot 2 differences between the two popcorn bowl pictures in 6 seconds!

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the man?

And…

Time’s up.

Have you spotted him?

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the hidden man in the market.

Congratulations! You have razor-sharp eyes with excellent attention to detail.

Those who couldn’t find the man can check out the solution below.

Also Read: 10 Super Fun Spot the Difference Puzzles to Test Your Visual Skills!

Find Hidden Man in 9 Seconds: Solution

The man can be seen as a face formed from the gathering of people in one place.

Fascinating, wasn’t it?

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

Recommended Reading

Spot 3 differences between the two deer pictures in 14 seconds!

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you identify the boy’s wife in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the hidden tiger in the forest in 9 seconds!