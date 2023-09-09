Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the hidden tiger in the forest in 9 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Do you want to test the sharpness of your observation skills?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find Hidden Tiger in 9 Seconds

In the image shared above, a forest scene can be seen with large trees covering the road.

Hidden in plain sight is a tiger.

Can you find the hidden tiger in 9 seconds?

This image has got the netizens hooked.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the tiger quickly.

Check the image carefully, you might spot it soon.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the tiger?

And…

Time’s up.

Have you spotted the tiger?

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the tiger.

Congratulations! You have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the musician can check out the solution below.

Find Tiger in 9 Seconds: Solution

The tiger can be seen on the right side of the image, it is hiding in between the two trees.

