Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the odd heart emoji in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Do you want to test your observation skills?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision - Find Odd Heart Emoji in 5 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a grid of heart emojis.

At first glance, all the heart emojis appear similar, but there is one among them that is different from the rest.

You need to observe the image carefully and spot the odd heart emoji in 5 seconds.

The odd heart emoji is present somewhere in the image. Keep your eyes open.

Have you spotted the odd heart emoji?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Take another look at the image; you may be very close to spotting the odd heart emoji.

And...

Time’s over.

Stop searching!

Some of our sharp-eyed puzzlers might have spotted the odd heart emoji by now.

Congratulations! You have superior observation skills and high attention to detail.

Wondering where the odd heart emoji is?

Check out the answer given below.

Find Odd Heart Emoji in 5 Seconds - Solution

The odd heart emoji can be spotted on the left side of the image, it is present in the fifth column.

That was fun, wasn’t it?

