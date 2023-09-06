Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

These illusions stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence and are also used as simple tools to test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Besides, these challenges have a calming effect on the mind, which reduces stress and improves mental well-being.

Are you looking to test your observation skills?

Attempt this challenge and find out!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the Hidden Musician in 5 Seconds

In the image shared above, two pillars can be seen against the backdrop of a river with a statue playing violin.

Looks beautiful, isn’t it?

There is another musician hidden in this picture, and the challenge for the readers is to find the hidden musician in 5 seconds.

This image has hooked the netizens.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the hidden musician quickly.

Check the image carefully, you might be very close to spotting the musician.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot it?

And…

Time’s up.

Have you spotted the musician now?

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the musician.

Congratulations! You have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the musician can check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Musician in 5 Seconds: Solution

The musician can be spotted on the right side of the image, he can be seen playing a saxophone.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

