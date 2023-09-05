Optical illusions are mind-bending visual images that trick the human brain. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

So are you ready to give your brain a healthy workout?

Then you must try out this challenge now!

Optical Illusion Eye Test: Find the Hidden Deer in the Forest in 6 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, the readers are greeted with a soothing view of a forest with small tributary flowing.

But, there is something else in the picture, which deserves your attention.

There is a deer in this picture, and readers need to find the deer within 6 seconds to complete the challenge.

This image is making netizens scratch their heads.

Can you do it?

Your time starts now!

For spotting the deer, you need to have good attention to detail.

Check the image carefully.

You may see the deer hiding somewhere.

Were you able to spot the deer?

Hurry, time is running out.

Look once again and this time try to scan the whole image once.

Did you spot the deer?

No?

Need a hint?

Here you go..

The deer is not present on the left side of the image.

And…

Time’s up.

Have you spotted it now?

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the deer in the forest

Congratulations! You have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the deer till now can check out the solution below.

Find Deer in the Forest in 6 Seconds: Solution

The deer can be seen on the right side of the image, hiding between two trees.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

