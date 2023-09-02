You have eagle eyes if you can spot the hidden snake in the tree in 9 seconds!

Seek and find puzzles test the reader's ability to solve the problem by finding the correct answer to the challenge presented.

Solving seek and find puzzles requires great co-ordination between the eyes and the brain and high attention to detail.

As it engages the eyes and the brain, it is considered a great exercise for improving observation skills and brain health, thereby providing protection against cognitive decline in old age.

Are you ready to test the sharpness of your eyes?

Attempt this challenge now!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find Hidden Snake in 9 Seconds

Source: Dudolf

In the image shared above, a tree in a forest can be seen.

A snake has expertly hidden itself in the tree, and the challenge for you is to find it in 9 seconds.

Individuals with high attention to detail will be able to find the snake quickly.

Your time starts now.

Focus your eyes on the image, and see if you can spot the snake.

This is a good test of your observation skills.

Have you spotted the snake?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Check the image carefully.

And…

Time’s up.

Most of our sharp-eyed readers might have spotted the snake by now.

If you are unable to spot the snake within the time limit, you can check out the solution given below.

Find the Snake in 9 Seconds: Solution

The snake can be spotted on the bottom left side of the image, it is a green snake, and therefore detecting it at first glance was tough.

If you loved this challenge, you can try other interesting challenges from our recommended reading section below.

